Sweden's right-wing opposition parties were on track to win a narrow majority of 175 seats in the 349-seat parliament on Sunday as 78% of districts reported results in the country’s elections, Reuters reported, citing the country's election authority.

The right-wing bloc is made up of the Moderates, the Liberals, the Christian Democrats and the Sweden Democrats.

If the results are confirmed, Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson is expected to become prime minister while the anti-immigration, far-right Sweden Democrats would be the biggest right-wing group and gain direct influence on policy for the first time.

The race, however, remains tight, with a significant number of votes still to be counted, noted Reuters.

An exit survey published by public broadcaster SVT earlier on Sunday gave the center-left bloc 49.8% of the votes against 49.2% for the opposition right-wing parties.

The SVT exit poll showed the Sweden Democrats, which demand that asylum immigration be cut to virtually zero, with 20.5% of the vote, up from 17.5% at the previous election.