The US will not push to finalize nuclear talks with Iran until after this November’s midterm elections, an Israeli official told reporters Sunday.

“At this point in time, it appears that the agreement won’t be signed, at least until after the midterm elections for the House and Senate in November,” the official said.

“We have yet again succeeded in influencing the Americans to avoid making additional concessions to Iran.

The official claimed that the unanimity of Israeli leaders in their opposition to the new deal in its current format has made efforts to pressure the US on a new agreement more effective.

“We are in the midst of a very determined and comprehensive dialogue, and it is very significant that all of the senior officials in Israel are unanimous, and most of the talks are held behind closed doors in cooperation with the American government.”

“Iran has no reason to go back to the deal in and of itself, it’s just looking for sanctions relief, and to close investigations against it in the IAEA. The US and European countries promised us that they will not pressure [the IAEA] to close the open investigations. The Americans promised us that they will not give any meaningful guarantees to the Iranians in the event that [the US] decides to leave the deal again.”

“And the US is not rushing to remove the sanctions from Iran. This situation isn’t satisfactory for the president of Iran, and that has led to delays for the deal.”

On Thursday, Israel Hayom reported that US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman – a strong supporter of the nuclear deal – said in closed conversations that talks in Vienna are not close to a breakthrough, reassuring Democratic senators that there will be no new deal before the November midterms.