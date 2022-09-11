Noam party spiritual leader Rabbi Zvi Tau says his party must continue running, even if it harms the right-wing bloc.

The right-wing party, which ran on a joint ticket with the Religious Zionist Party and Otzma Yehudit in last year's election, receiving one seat, vowed to run on its own, after it was offered the 11th slot on a new joint ticket.

According to a report by Channel 12's Yair Cherki, Rabbi Tau endorsed Noam's Knesset bid, claiming that Noam is the only faction on the religious-right that has placed Israel's kulturkampf as its primary issue.

"Post-modern culture is a genuine threat to the existence of the state of Israel and we see that only Noam and (its head MK) Avi Maoz are capable of facing it. We have to do everything to increase Avi Maoz's chance of being elected to the next Knesset."

|The whole scary and threatening situation that is being made up by the people of the 'world of lies' shouldn't scare us. It's a house of cards, it has no bases and is just creating fear, we have to build up the courage and the faith that we are the ones who are noble to the truth, we aren't afraid of all the lies that stand in the way."

When asked what will happen if the party doesn't pass the electoral threshold, Rabbi Tau answered: "We will, without a doubt, pass the threshold. Only the truth. It is worth risking damage to the right-wing bloc to meet the important goal of Noam being in the Knesset and halting post-modern culture. You will see that not only will Noam not be wasting votes, but it will bring a blessing to the so-called right-wing bloc, and thanks to Noam's dedication the right-wing block will gain the majority. We represent the truth that all of Israel knows and believes is true but is scared. They are afraid to think about it, they are afraid to sanctify it. Even the journalists who work for the money and the 'world of lies'."

According to the rabbi, "The truth is there and we just have to realize it. It's standing there and yelling from everywhere you look. From the culture, from everywhere, this culture is artificially inserted using lies and trickery so we can deny ourselves and not be who we really are, and not say the truth of the real original, holy, and pure Zionist spirit. And this is what needs to break out, and this is what needs to be discovered. We came so we can sanctify the name of heaven, light up the world, light up the darkest places, and pave the road for the great light of Israel, the light of Israel's freedom, the light of faith, the light of sanctity, the light of the Torah, the light of God that must be discovered."