When police arrived at the home of Mrs Faiga Anshin last week, she thought it was a mistake.

Her husband Rabbi Anshin's horrific passing was in the news: He was run over by an Arab truck driver after the two had a disagreement. After he was crushed to death, the Rabbi's body was removed from the public street to protect onlookers. This added, however, to Faiga's disbelief: She reportedly wept, insisting it must be a misunderstanding. It was not until she saw her husband's mutilated body that she understood she was now left to raise their 10 children alone.

Though Rabbi Anshin worked two jobs to provide for his family, they are extremely poor. Those close to the family say they can't even afford air conditioning in the sweltering Beit Shemesh heat. Vaad HaRabbanim is raising moneyto help them survive this unthinkable trauma.

