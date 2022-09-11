Two buses carrying yeshiva students were attacked by stone-throwing Arabs on the Mount of Olives on Thursday.

The students from the Torat Etzion Yeshiva in Mercaz Shapira in southern Israel were visiting Jerusalem on a school trip when their buses came under attack. Photographs from the scene show bus windows broken and shattered.

"Apart from a few students who were scratched, no one was hurt, thank G-d," said one of the yeshiva's students.

The Mount of Olives is the site of an ancient Jewish cemetery which dates to Biblical times and is the burial place of many Biblical prophets and sages throughout history. About 150,000 people are believed to have been buried on the Mount of Olives since Biblical times.