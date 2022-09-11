Prime Minister Yair Lapid called Israel's diplomatic campaign against the revived Iran nuclear deal "successful" after western powers announced that the signing of the agreement will not happen in the near-future.

At the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday, Lapid said: "Following the Americans, yesterday the E3 countries announced that a nuclear agreement with Iran will not be signed in the near future, that the IAEA’s open files regarding Iran are not about to be closed."

"I thank France, the United Kingdom, and Germany for their strong position on this matter. In recent months, we held a discreet and intensive dialogue with them, and presented them with up-to-date intelligence information about Iranian activity at nuclear sites," he said.

"This afternoon, I will depart for Germany to meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The goal of this visit is coordinating positions on the nuclear issue, and finalizing the details of the strategic, economic, and security cooperation document we are going to sign.

"Together with Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Israel is conducting a successful diplomatic campaign to stop the nuclear agreement and prevent the lifting of sanctions on Iran. It is not over yet. There is still a long way to go, but there are encouraging signs.

He reiterated that Israel is working to prevent Iran from entrenching itself in Syria and arming terrorist organizations on Israel's borders. "At the same time, Israel is working to prevent Iran from establishing terrorist bases throughout the Middle East and especially in Syria. I want to emphasize from here, Israel will not allow Syria to be used as an axis for the transfer of weapons to terrorist organizations, and will not accept the establishment of Iranian bases or militia bases on our northern border."

"In another arena: At the end of last week, we held discussions with the IDF and ISA on the tensions in Judea and Samaria, and especially in the Jenin and Nablus areas. The security forces are operating in these arenas with determination to prevent terrorist attacks from occurring on Israeli territory," he said.

Last Thursday night, I met with the two counter-terrorism unit police officers, Sergeant Major Sharif Hasson and Master Sergeant Mohabau Mengistu – who thwarted a severe terrorist attack in Tel Aviv. Their professionalism and alertness prevented multiple casualties and a security escalation.

"I commended them on behalf of the Government of Israel and they have received certificates of appreciation from Public Security Minister Omer Barlev. I would like to take this opportunity to salute them from the Cabinet table.

Speaking in English, Lapid addressed the passing of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain last week: "From here in Israel, we send our deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

"For 70 years, she was a model of decency and stability, and an icon around the world,"

We send our best wishes to the new King, His Majesty Charles III.," Lapid concluded.