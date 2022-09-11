Amitai Porat, the number-three on the Zionist Spirit list, has weighed in on the news that his party has parted ways with Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser.

Speaking on Radio 103FM on Sunday morning, Porat said that there was a "significant difference of opinion that they did not succeed in reconciling," and that he had "heard this from Shaked herself."

Meanwhile, he added, "Yoaz [Hendel] left on a trip abroad and issued a statement that he was the one behind the split."

According to Porat, "The dispute was over the question of whether a narrow government headed by Netanyahu was preferable to [a stalemate] dragging the country into another round of elections. A narrow government headed by Netanyahu is a bad option," Porat added, "but another round of elections is the worst possible thing."