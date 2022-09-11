Rain may herald the beginning of Autumn later this week.

The weather today (Sunday) will be partly cloudy to clear. There will be a slight drop in temperatures, but it will continue to be hotter than usual in the mountains and inland, and humid along the coastal plain.

The weather will be similar tomorrow, with a further decrease in temperatures.

Temperatures will continue to drop on Tuesday, mainly in the interior of the country and the mountainous areas.

On Wednesday it will be partly cloudy with another slight drop in temperatures that will be lower than usual for the season in the mountains and inland. In the morning, a drizzle to light rain is possible in the north and center of the country.