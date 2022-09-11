Israeli actress Shira Haas has been selected to play the role of Sabra (also known as Ruth Bat-Seraph), an Israeli superheroine, in the upcoming Marvel film Captain America: New World Order.

Sabra, as she appears in Marvel's comics, is possessed of a combination of superhuman capabilities, Israeli-made gadgets, and training from an impressive resume of Israel's armed forces, including the Israel Police and Mossad. She is introduced as having grown up near Jerusalem and having served as a police officer in Tel Aviv, and makes a number of appearances in counterterror scenarios, as well as battling the Incredible Hulk on multiple occasions. Her name, Sabra, is a Hebrew word used both to denote a variety of prickly pear and a native Israeli.

Variety reports that the film also features Anthony Mackie in the titular role of Captain America, Tim Blake Nelson as supervillain The Leader, as well as Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly, who appeared in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” series, as Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley, respectively.

The film is one of the Marvel cinematic universe's Phase Five productions and is expected to be in theaters by May 3, 2024.