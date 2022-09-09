A Cleveland police officer will face no repercussions after an investigation into antisemitic tweets concluded without charges being filed, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Ismail Quran, who was Cleveland’s 2019 police officer of the year, will not have his award or job taken away after the months-long investigation into anti-Jewish social media posts, at least one of which praised Hitler.

Quran was investigated by the Cleveland police internal affairs unit for "inappropriate social media content" that, according to the report, praised Hitler and Hamas.

He will keep his job and not face any disciplinary actions, the Cleveland police department said on Tuesday.

"We are frustrated and disappointed that no charges can be filed against Officer Ismail Quran, despite extensive internal investigations by the Cleveland Division of Police (CDP), the City Prosecutor, and the Law Department," Mayor Justin M. Bibb and Chief of Police Wayne Drummond said in a joint statement.

"Officer Quran’s hateful offenses were communicated years before he was hired, making it impossible to successfully enforce discipline."

Canary Mission, an online antisemitism watchdog group, detailed that Quran’s posts, including a "salute to Hitler the great" and messages threatening violence against Jewish people.

They also repeat antisemitic conspiracy theories. A 2014 tweet claimed that “the Jewish lobby” ran “the USA” while another tweet from 2014 claimed that Hamas was “merely defending their land.”

He also allegedly posted a tweet in July 2014 that included a photo captioned "LET ME SALUTE TO HITLER THE GREAT. He said ‘I would have killed all the Jews of the world, but I kept some to show the world why I killed them.’"

Another tweet stated that "Jews run the world" and claimed "ISIS = Israeli Secret Intelligence Unit."

Quran was hired in 2018 by the Cleveland police department, around four years after many of the tweets were posted.

According to the Cleveland police department, they could not penalize the officer because the tweets were posted years before he was hired.

"This officer was hired in July 2018, prior to the implementation of key pre-employment, onboarding and training policies," the police department and mayor’s office said.

Quran was only handed a "a non-disciplinary letter of counseling" in his personnel file.

"While these actions cannot undo the hurt and anger this officer’s behavior has caused our Jewish community, we hope that they illustrate how seriously we take this situation," the department and mayor’s office said.

Bibb and Drummond noted that Cleveland has "zero tolerance for hateful and dangerous rhetoric directed at our Jewish communities. This type of hate speech is a horrible example of explicit bias in our police force. We cannot emphasize strongly enough that discrimination of any kind, against anyone, simply will not be tolerated."

But Quran will face no consequences for his tweets except for the letter in his file.

"The lack of any meaningful consequences for Quran sends a disturbing message – discrimination against Jews is tolerated and excused," the Simon Wiesenthal Center, Canary Mission, and StopAntisemitism.org said in a joint statement after the announcement that the investigation had ended.

"While he is undoubtedly pleased that his antisemitism was dismissed on a ‘technicality,’ the Jewish community is left to wonder – would officer Quran still be employed if he had posted other forms of bigotry?" the groups asked.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)