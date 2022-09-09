King Charles III arrived at Buckingham palace for the first time as Britain’s new monarch along with his wife Camilla on Friday.

A large crowd of mourners greeted King Charles, 73, as he stepped out of his limousine with Camilla, the Queen Consort, and entered the palace.

The couple had been in Balmoral, Scotland with other royals who had gathered to be with Queen Elizabeth during her final hours and then stayed to mourn her passing at the age of 96 on Thursday.

King Charles’s motorcade arrived to chants of “God Save the King.” As he walked by the crowd, he shook hands with several of the mourners outside the palace.

However, the new monarch’s entrance was nearly derailed when it appeared that King Charles and Camilla could not figure out how to enter the enormous royal residence, unsure of which door to use.

King Charles will meet with Prime Minister Liz Truss and then will be heard by the British public speaking on a pre-recorded address to the nation Friday evening (British time).

He reign as monarch will officially begin on Saturday when the Accession Council meets at St. James’s Palace.