King Charles III on Friday addressed the nations for the first time as monarch, having immediately become King on Thursday, with the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen - my beloved Mother - was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother,” he said.

“Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today,” added the King.

"I pay tribute to my mother's memory...I know her death brings great sadness to so many of you, and I share that sense of loss, beyond measure, with you all."

The King pledged to uphold the “constitutional principles at the heart of our nation” as the Queen did “with such unswerving devotion”.

He said the “affection, admiration and respect” the Queen inspired “became the hallmark of her reign”, adding, “As every member of my family can testify, she combined these qualities with warmth, humor and an unerring ability always to see the best in people.”

The King said his life “will of course change” as he takes up his new responsibilities as monarch, announcing that his son and heir, Prince William, succeeds him as Duke of Cornwall.

“Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty,” he added.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given.

He said he also wanted “to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas”.

