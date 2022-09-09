Man found dead in obituary hall in Be'er Sheva

A homeless man was found at noon (Friday) lifeless in the obituary hall at the Be'er Sheva cemetery.

The deceased was well-recognized in the community. The man was found lifeless many hours after he died sitting on a bench in the obituary hall.

"It hurts in the heart," described ZAKA volunteer Shimon Zagouri, "in the obituary hall this morning several funerals were held there with the participation of dozens of people, and when the funerals were over and when all the people had left for their homes, one of the workers came to check on the man and discovered to his dismay that he was lifeless."

It is currently assumed that the man arrived at the eulogy hall yesterday, suffered a medical event, and died when he was there alone. An MDA team pronounced him dead at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated by the police.