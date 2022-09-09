What hides the killing of another Jew in a city just outside Paris by a Muslim neighbor with an ax, if not that in France there is already a civil war that our media are too busy hiding?

Liyahou Haddad was murdered on August 19 at his home in Longperrier, a town north of Paris in the Seine-et-Marne department. Mohammed Dridi claimed that he killed Haddad because he was a Jew. The Express reveals a murderer who posted frequent messages of hatred for Jews and praise for Islam.

Lyon, May 17. The Islamized neighborhood of La Duchère, one of the neighborhoods defined by the French government as a "sensitive urban area" (the police have so far identified 751), where the streets are under the rule of the Salafists and, where,as the Rabbi of Lyon said, "remain only Jews who are too old or too poor to move”.

-René Hadjadj, an 89-year-old Jew with a kippah, is ousted from the 17th floor by Rachid Kheniche, another Muslim neighbor, who used to keep social accounts full of anti-Semitic messages like Haddad's kille did.

-A month earlier, another Jew, Jeremy Cohen, was killed by a tram after fleeing a beating in the Islamized Bobigny (there are 9 mosques there).

-And then the torture and killing of Ilan Halimi in the Islamized Bagneux, the murder of Sarah Halimi, again by a Muslim neighbor, the murder of Holocaust survivor Mireille Knoll by another Muslim neighbor, to continue with the murdered Jews in Toulouse (from which the Jews are leaving) and in a Parisian neighborhood.





In Marseille, a Jewish community leader urged Jews, for their safety, to avoid wearing Jewish symbols in public. As the latter disappear, the Islamic ones proliferate, from the burkini on the beaches to the veil in the workplace.

Sarcelles, a town in the northern suburbs of Paris.

-A 15-year-old girl comes home from high school. She is wearing a pendant with the star of David. A man armed with a knife attacks her, cuts her face and runs away from her. She will remain disfigured for life.

-In Sarcelles, an eight-year-old boy wearing a kippah is kicked and punched by two teenagers. We are in one of “Les émirats de la République”, the emirates of the Republic, from the title of the book by François Pupponi, former socialist mayor of Sarcelles.

-In Bondy, two young Jews wearing kippahs are brutally beaten with sticks and metal bars.

-In Marseille, a Jewish teacher is attacked with machetes by a high school student who said he wants to "behead a Jew". The man protected himself with the Torah he held in his hand. He survived but was seriously injured.

There are cities, like Grenoble, from which half of the Jewish community has fled. The local mosque was closed due to hate speech against Jews by imams. It was attended by 400 faithful every day. Strange city, Grenoble, the city of Stendhal who called it the "plus amoureuse ville de France". Today the news speaks of knife attacks against "bad Muslims" and of mayors who authorize the full veil in public swimming pools. Number of mosques? 14.

"In France, between 2000 and 2017, 55,049 Jews made aliyah to Israel, more than between 1970 and 1999, a period during which 48,097 Jews left," writes the last edition of the magazine La règle du jeu. In 2021, 3,500 French Jews emigrated to Israel (not counting those who left for other countries). A sharp increase from the 2,220 departures in 2019 and 2020. More than 1,900 left for Israel in 2012, another 3,120 left in 2013. In 2104, over 7,200 people left France and 7,500 in 2015.

French Jews who can leave the country leave. Those who have not yet decided to leave or who do not have the financial means to do so move to safer neighborhoods. In 2000, France had 500,000 Jews. Today less than 400,000 and dropping dramatically. "What is happening is an ethnic cleansing that one does not dare to name, in a few decades there will be no Jews in France," said Richard Abitbol,​​ president of the Confederation of French Jews and Friends of Israel.

The civil war feared by many has already begun, but those who should sound the alarm (media, politicians, mayors, intellectuals) are committed to hiding the reality. Éric Zemmour, escorted by 4 to 6 police officers, observed that in Islamic neighborhoods Muslims live "according to their laws" and force non-Muslims to leave. For this he was found guilty of "hate speech" and fined.

Europe would be wrong to think that it only concerns Jews. Leïla B. last spring confessed that she wanted to "behead the faithful in a church" during Easter. Islamists beheaded Catholic faithful, such as Vincent Loquès, the sacristan of the basilica of Nice who was killed along with two women a year ago. In Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, in Normandy, Father Jacques Hamel was slaughtered during mass. They unsuccessfully planned to hit Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris with a Peugeot filled with TNT.

On the other hand, the attack on the Christmas market in Strasbourg was successful. Not to mention the terrorist plan against the churches of Villejuif, in the Val-de-Marne. And the two churches that on average are vandalized every day and the attacks on Catholic faithful, as in Rambouillet, where two Catholics were just attacked by Muslims crying “dirty Christians”.

"All the churches in the municipality are closed after various acts of vandalism". This is the unprecedented message published on its own Facebook page, on August 10, by the town hall of Picauville (Manche).

No, it won't get better in the future, only worse. We don't admit it. Because we don't even have a faint idea of ​​what's really going on.

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary