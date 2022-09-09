Dear Friends,



On the sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen, we are sharing below some articles and videos from occasions on which Rabbi Sacks paid tribute to her lifelong service to the country.



The trustees of the Rabbi Sacks Legacy send their condolences to The Royal Family.





“The Queen has spoken gently to the better angels of our nature. Hers has been the quiet heroism of service, the dignity of dedication to the common good, the good that’s so much bigger and nobler than self-interest.”— Rabbi Sacks zt”l

The Queen is Defender of all Britain’s Faiths

Published in The Times on 31st May 2012



The day was 27 January 2005, the 60th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, and the place St James’s Palace. The Queen was meeting a group of Holocaust survivors. When the time came for her to leave, she stayed. And stayed. One of her attendants said that he had never known her to linger so long after her scheduled departure. She gave each survivor — it was a large group — her focused, unhurried attention. She stood with each until they had finished telling their personal story.



It was an act of kindness that almost had me in tears. One after another, the survivors came to me in a kind of trance, saying: “Sixty years ago I did not know if I would be alive tomorrow, and here I am today talking to the Queen.” It brought a kind of blessed closure into deeply lacerated lives.

Click here for the full article

Where You Find Greatness There You Find Humility

Broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Thought for the Day, 1st June 2012



For most of us she’s the human face of national identity, the unifying presence at the heart of British life, to whom we feel loyalty whichever way we vote, and regardless of class, colour, culture or creed. It was intensely moving on Tuesday of this week in the House of Lords to hear Jewish, Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and Zoroastrian peers speak of how much she means to each of our communities, and we need that unifying presence all the more, the more diverse we become.

Click here for the full article

Faith Communities and the Diamond Jubilee

Speech in the House of Lords, May 2012



It is not easy for any society to undergo change, least of all when that change touches on such fundamental markers of identity as religion, ethnicity and culture. It is even harder in a nation where there is an established church, to make the members of other faiths feel welcomed, valued and at home.



But that is precisely what her Majesty has done, and I believe I speak for all of us if I say that we are lifted, blessed and enlarged by the generosity of spirit in which she has done so.

Click here to view the speech