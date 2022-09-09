Meretz chair Zehava Galon on Saturday night will meet interim Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid at his home in Tel Aviv, along with Labor leader and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli.

The two leftist leaders continue to oppose a joint run, including in a technical bloc, claiming that running separately will best maximize the bloc's votes.

Speaking at a Shishitarbut event on Friday, Galon said, "Today there was a poll in which Meretz surpassed Labor. I am not getting heady about it."

"Meretz sees Yair Lapid as a candidate for prime minister and will recommend him. If Lapid does not succeed in forming a government, we will recommend [Defense Minister Benny] Gantz (National Unity)."

On Thursday evening, Michaeli spoke to the protesters gathered outside her house, saying, "I received the invitation from the Prime Minister, and obviously I will come with an open heart for a discussion on the matter."

"My main and central goal is to prevent the right's return to the government. The issue we will discuss is what the best way to do this is."

Senior sources in the Labor party told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva earlier this week that a joint run by Labor and Meretz would transfer one Knesset seat to the Joint Arab List and a second to Yesh Atid.

Galon, meanwhile, responded Thursday to the invitation by saying, "Obviously I will come. There's a chance that I'll come with a cake and a drink with no straw."