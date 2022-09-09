Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkish security forces had arrested a "senior executive" of the jihadist Islamic State (ISIS) group, reported the AFP news agency.

Erdogan said the commander was known as Abu Zeyd.

His real name was Bashar Khattab Ghazal al-Sumaidai, Erdogan told reporters on board his flight home from a three-nation tour of the Balkans.

Erdogan said a UN Security Council report published in July identified Sumaidai as "one of the senior executives of the (ISIS) terrorist organization".

Turkish media said there were some indications Sumaidai may in fact be the man known as Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi -- an Iraqi who is the new self-proclaimed caliph, or leader, of the entire ISIS group.

"In his interrogation, he also stated that he was a so-called 'qadi' of the so-called ministry of education and ministry of justice," Turkish media quoted Erdogan as saying.

Erdogan did not say when the ISIS commander was captured.

Turkey regularly detains ISIS suspects, many who allegedly planned attacks in the country.

In June of 2018, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed that his country captured the wife of former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an operation.

A Turkish official later said the wife revealed “a lot of information” about the jihadist group’s “inner workings” after she was captured.

Turkey has also captured Rasmiya Awad, the sister of Baghdadi, as well as her husband and daughter-in-law.

In June of this year, Turkish police detained two ISIS suspects wanted by Interpol in the capital Ankara. One of the two suspects was allegedly involved in recruiting people to ISIS through social media.

A month earlier, Turkey detained at least 14 ISIS suspects in police raids in two provinces.