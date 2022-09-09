Terrorists overnight Thursday opened fire from a passing vehicle on two Israeli vehicles near the Palestinian Arab village of Einabus, south of Shechem (Nablus).

One Israeli was lightly injured from shards of glass and was taken to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva for treatment.

At least nine shell casings were found in two different locations after the attack. IDF soldiers have launched a manhunt for the terrorists.

On Wednesday night, a terrorist attacked, using a hammer, a soldier who was stationed at a military post near the Palestinian Arab village of Baytin, located northeast of Ramallah in the Binyamin region.

The soldier opened fire at the terrorist and killed him. A knife was found on the terrorist's body.

The soldier was lightly wounded in the face and received medical treatment at the scene.

On Thursday, officers from the Tel Aviv anti-terrorism unit arrested a terrorist in Jaffa and prevented an attack.

The armed Palestinian Arab terrorist who was arrested admitted to authorities after his arrest that he planned to carry out a terror attack in Tel Aviv.

Police found an assault rifle and two pipe bombs in the terrorist’s duffle bag.

After he was placed under arrest, the terrorist told the arresting officers that he was en route to carry a terror attack in Tel Aviv, and was only prevented from doing so by the officers who arrested him.

“I came to carry out a terror attack in Tel Aviv, a place with a lot of people,” the terrorist said.