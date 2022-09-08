Israeli leaders offered their condolences to the British royal family Thursday, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was known far and wide simply as The Queen,” President Isaac Herzog said in a statement Thursday night. “Her passing is the end of an era. Together with the Israeli people, I grieve her loss and extend my deepest sympathies to the British people and all nations of the Commonwealth, who have lost their matriarch.”

"Queen Elizabeth was a historic figure: she lived history, she made history, and with her passing she leaves a magnificent, inspirational legacy.”

"As the eleventh President of the State of Israel during Her Majesty's long reign, and on behalf of the whole State and people of Israel, I express my condolences to the Royal Family, to the King and the Queen Consort, to the people of the United Kingdom, and to all nations of the Commonwealth.”

"Throughout her long and momentous reign, the world changed dramatically, while the Queen remained an icon of stable, responsible leadership, and a beacon of morality, humanity and patriotism. In her life and in her service to her people, the Queen embodied a spirit of integrity, duty and ancient tradition.”

"My late mother and father had several audiences with the Queen over the years. Her fond welcome and warm hospitality left a profound impression down the generations."

Alternate Prime Minister and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett lauded Queen Elizabeth II as a “caring and thoughtful leader”.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family, friends and the people of the United Kingdom as they mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” Bennett said.

“For the past 70 years Her Majesty has served as a figure of dignity, honor and stability for her country and for the world. The people of Israel are grateful for Her Majesty’s service and hope she may rest in peace.”

“She served her people throughout her days and will be remembered forever as a caring and thoughtful leader.”

Transportation Minister and Labor Party chairwoman Merav Michaeli called the Queen a “larger than life” figure.

“Condolences to the Royal Family and the peoples of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a woman larger than life who exemplified leadership and responsibility to her people and to her country.

The unique relationship between the State of Israel and the United Kingdom and the Royal Family's personal connections to our country will continue to strengthen and flourish in the reign of King Charles III.”