A neo-Nazi group that took photos in front of an Australian Holocaust museum giving Nazi salutes has led to a parliamentary move to ban the public display of Nazi symbols in the state of South Australia.

The neo-Nazi group posed in front of Adelaide’s Holocaust Museum and shared the images online, which led to widespread outrage and an inquiry by the South Australian Parliament on banning hate symbols, the Australian Jewish News reported.

The photos of the neo-Nazi group were denounced by the state’s Jewish community, including the Jewish Community Council of South Australia (JCCSA), whose president Annetay Henderson-Sapir thanked lawmakers for opening a committee investigation into banning Nazi symbols.

“We’re grateful to see members of Parliament collaborating across political lines to address ideologically motivated extremism,” Henderson-Sapir told the news outlet.

The JCCSA will be participating in the hearing with a submission.

“The recent escalation of activity by extremist groups in South Australia is an affront to Australian values. I welcome this important inquiry into the use of neo-Nazi symbols and contemporary discrimination faced by Jewish South Australians," she added.

The director of the Adelaide Holocaust Museum described the incident as “disturbing” and praised politicians for opening the inquiry.

“The most recent incident reflects that extremist groups are actively organizing in online spaces in South Australia and brings to the fore the critical importance of teaching young people about the Holocaust through our education programs,” Kathy Baykitc said.

Anti-Defamation Commission chair Dvir Abramovich urged South Australia to follow the lead of Victoria and New South Whales in banning the public display of Nazi symbols.

“To violate the sanctity of a Holocaust museum is beyond words and beyond contempt and shows that these Hitler worshippers are willing to cross every red line,” he told the outlet.