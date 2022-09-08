Russian President Vladimir Putin was captured on film falling asleep during a council meeting on tourism in eastern Russia.

Putin, 69, nodded off after allegedly telling doctors that he was feeling unwell and was experiencing “fatigue and shortness of breath.”

Putin had been on a lengthy trip to Russia’s Far East where he “complained to doctors about fatigue and shortness of breath,” the Mirror reported.

During the meeting, which took place on Russky island in the southeastern tip of Russia, Putin had trouble keeping his eyes open and nodded off.

Russian language Telegram channel General SVR, which has posted allegations in the past that Putin has serious health problems, said that the Russian leader had continued with his packed schedule despite medical issues.

“Even before the flight to Kamchatka, President of Russia Vladimir Putin had worsening problems with his kidneys, swelling of his face appeared, [and] ’bags’ under his eyes clearly appeared,” General SVR posted. “Despite the use of drugs, there was no clear improvement. Upon arrival in Kamchatka, Putin complained to doctors about fatigue and shortness of breath.

“But the president nevertheless decided to participate in pre-planned activities. [A] doppelgänger of the president is ready to assist,” it added.

During the visit to Kamchatka, Putin’s feet were noticeably "twitching uncontrollably" and he had difficulty standing up and held on to a chair.

His face looked puffy and his voice was shaky and croaky.

General SVR has long claimed Putin is suffering from multiple issues, including Parkinson’s disease and cancer but the claims have not been proven.

The channel is rumored to be run by a former lieutenant-general of the Kremlin who was exiled from Russia.