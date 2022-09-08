An armed Palestinian Arab terrorist who was arrested by Israeli police Thursday afternoon in Jaffa admitted to authorities after his arrest that he planned to carry out a terror attack in Tel Aviv.

A team from the police department’s Yassam special forces unit arrested the terrorist in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv, after he aroused the officers’ suspicions.

Police found an assault rifle and two pipe bombs in the terrorist’s duffle bag.

After he was placed under arrest, the terrorist told the arresting officers that he was en route to carry a terror attack in Tel Aviv, and was only prevented from doing so by the officers who arrested him.

“I came to carry out a terror attack in Tel Aviv, a place with a lot of people,” the terrorist said.

The terrorist, a native of the Palestinian Authority-administered city of Shechem in Samaria, was illegally residing in Israel at the time of his arrest.

Police say the terrorist has a history of nationalistically-motivated crime, and was arrested on the Temple Mount while carrying a knife, and later served time in an Israeli prison.