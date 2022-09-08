On April 7, 2022, the streets of Tel Aviv saw a mass shooting terror attack on Dizengoff Street in the heart of Tel Aviv. A Palestinian terrorist, ,Raad Hazem, killed three people and injured six before fleeing on foot, resulting in the closing of areas of Tel Aviv where residents were ordered to remain indoors and away from windows and balconies. In the morning, nine hours later, he was found by Israeli police forces.

This terror – naturally – resulted in world condemnation, including U.S. ambassador to Israel Tom Nides who tweeted that he was "horrified to see another cowardly attack on innocent civilians", and EU Ambassador to Israel Dimiter Tzantchev who stated that he was "deeply worried about reports about another terror attack against Israeli civilians".

Against that backdrop, Hamoked, a radical left wing non-profit organization funded by the New Israel Fund works to protect the families of terrorists. Hamoked filed an order in Israel’s High Court to cancel a punitive demolition order for the home of Hazem’s family. Thankfully several days ago, their appeal was denied and the Israeli Army destroyed Hazem’s home.

But the New Israel Fund, which continues to support a boycott of the State of Israel, has given at least $500,000 in the last few years to Hamoked.

Hamoked claims to work “for the enforcement of standards and values of international human rights and humanitarian law.” Under this mission statement, Hamoked targets the Israeli tactic of demolishing the homes of terrorists.

But Israel uses home demolitions to deter terrorism and the spread of violent ideologies within Palestinian Arab communities, and across the Israeli political spectrum it is regarded as a positive deterrent.

While the Palestinian Arabs reward terrorist families who kill Israelis, it is important for them to understand in the Middle East that there will be punishment. Their homes will be demolished.

But Hamoked, using American Jewish donor money, defends the families of terrorists. As Israel’s State Prosecutor clearly concluded, Hamoked’s “self-presentation as ‘a human rights organization’ has no basis in reality and is designed to mislead.”

Shame on the New Israel Fund. Those who donate to it must be made aware they are encouraging terror.

Ronn Torossian is an entrepreneur.