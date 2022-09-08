US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Thursday, announcing $2 billion in military aid for Ukraine and other European countries at risk from Russian aggression.

The aid package will include military funding for Ukraine, 18 NATO member states and countries in the region "most potentially at risk for future Russian aggression,” FOX News reported.

Earlier on Thursday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a separate announcement said that the US will provide an additional $675 million in heavy armament for the Ukrainian military.

The package will include artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, howitzers and anti-tank systems.

"Now we’re seeing the demonstrable success of our common efforts on the battlefield," Austin said at a meeting with Ukrainian defense officials and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Ramstein, Germany. "The face of the war is changing and so is the mission of this contact group."

It is not known how much of the $2 billion package will be directed to Ukraine, according to the Associated Press.