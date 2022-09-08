Note: "Gedolim" refers to Great Rabbis.

Four of my recent articles in Arutz Sheva,

-The Changing of an Era: Remembering Rav Yitzchok Hutner's Disciples (Aug 2, 22),

-The Changing of an Era, Part II: Rav Hutner's Disciples (Aug 8, 22),

-Remembering Rav Yitzchok Hutner's Relationships with Gedolim in America (Aug 17, 22) and

-The Changing of an Era: Rav Yitzchok Hutner and the Gedolim in the Mandate of Palestine (Aug 29, 22)

dealt with the relationships Rav Yitzchok Hutner (1906–1980) had with his own disciples, his mentors as well as with his contemporaries. This article will cover Rav Hutner's relationships with some of the Gedolim (great rabbis) who either moved to Eretz Yisrael before 1948 or later, after 1948, to the modern state of Israel. Like Rav Hutner they were all European born and eventually moved, and made Aliyah, to Eretz Yisrael/Israel, and some like Rav Hutner, between their time in Europe and Israel, spent considerable time in America.

Rav Hutner first came to Eretz Yisrael from Eastern Europe in 1925 as a nineteen-year-old yeshiva student of the newly founded Chevron (Hebron) yeshiva and he stayed until 1929 when he returned to Europe. Rav Hutner returned to Eretz Yisrael from 1933 to 1934 when he moved to Brooklyn, NY, USA and by 1936 he was employed by Yeshiva Rabbi Chaim Berlin in Brooklyn eventually becoming its main Rosh Yeshiva while he still kept up long distance relationships with Gedolim in Eretz Yisrael both before and after 1948.

After spending about thirty years away from Israel, by the early 1960s he began a slow but inexorable process of making trips back and forth to Israel with the aim of building his own yeshiva in Jerusalem and settling there, although until the very end of his life he commuted during each year between Brooklyn where he was still the senior Rosh Yeshiva at Yeshiva Rabbi Chaim Berlin and Jerusalem where he eventually founded his own Yeshiva Pachad Yitzchok and Kollel devoted exclusively to Torah learning in Israel. It was continued by his son law Rav Yonoson David after Rav Hutner's 1980 passing and burial in Jerusalem.

The following list is not meant to be exhaustive in any way because during his time spent in Israel, as when he was in Europe and America, Rav Hutner met with a wide array of rabbis and even ordinary Jews who either he sought out or sought him out, so it would take a far more encyclopedic effort to list all the Gedolim (great rabbis), rabbis and ordinary people Rav Hutner spent quality time with in Israel.

In a previous article we focused on Rav Yitzchok Hutner's relationships with three major Gedolim who lived in Eretz Yisrael before the state of Israel was established in 1948:

Rav Avraham Yitzchak HaCohen Kook (1865–1935) first Chief Rabbi of the British Mandate of Palestine and revered icon of Religious Zionism who established its hashkafic (halakhic worldview) principles.

Rav Nosson Tzvi Finkel (1849–1927) known as the Alter [Elder] of Slabodka;

Rav Yosef Chaim Sonnenfeld (1848–1932) co-founder of the Edah Hacharedis;

This article focuses on others:

* Rav Avrohom Yeshaya Karelitz Zt"l (1878–1953) known as the Chazon Ish the name of his magnum opus on Torah, Halakha and Talmud. It is strange that although it is said that Rav Hutner never met with Rav Karelitz personally, nevertheless when Rav Karelitz passed away in Bnai Brak, Israel in 1953 it is told that Rav Hutner came into the main Yeshiva Rabbi Chaim Berlinbais medrash (main Torah study hall) in Brooklyn where he was the Rosh Yeshiva and declared that "the Gadol HaDor (greatest of the generation) has passed away" and instructed everyone to sit on the floor as a sign of mourning, something that had never been done for anyone prior to that and was only copied for when Rav Hutner himself passed away in 1980.

Rav Hutner very ceremoniously said Kaddish (prayer for departed) on Rav Karelitz's Yohrtzeit (day of death) every year after Rav Karelitz passed away in 1953 a tradition that is still kept up in the Yeshiva Rabbi Chaim Berlin where Rav Hutner was the Rosh Yeshiva. Rav Hutner would also encourage some of his own top disciples to name their newborn sons "Avrohom Yeshaya" for Rav Karelitz who had died childless.

While Rav Hutner was close with the Rav Moshe Soloveitchik (1879–1941) wing of the Brisker dynasty he had a more contentious rivalry with Rav Yitzchok Zev Soloveitchik (1886–1959) and in this too he found an ally in Rav Karelitz for "As a youth, Karelitz was sent to study under Chaim Soloveitchik of Brisk. He did not take to the Brisker method of study, and later it became clear that he actually opposed it." (Wikipedia). Rav Hutner would encourage his top students to endeavor to study the works of the Chazon Ish, considered a difficult task even for accomplished Talmudists. Other favorable connections between Rav Karelitz and Rav Hutner was that they were both great admirers of Rav Chaim Ozer Grodzinski (1863–1940) the most authoritative rabbi in Vilna, Lithuania before the Holocaust, who together with Rav Avraham Yitzchak HaCohen Kook, who was Rav Hutner's mentor in British Palestine, encouraged and helped Rav Karelitz to move to Erezt Yisrael in 1933 where he lived until his passing in 1953.

After Rav Kook passed away in 1935,, he contnued to be strongly identified as the main rabbi symbolizing the Torah outlook of Religious Zionism while Rav Hutner was strongly identifying himself with Agudas Yisroel, part of Haredi Judaism. In spite of Rav Hutner's great personal love and admiration for Rav Kook as a Gadol BeYisrael (a great rabbi of the Jewish People) Rav Hutner downgraded his public admiration for Rav Kook when on one Sukkot holiday he took down a photo of Rav Kook hanging in his Sukkah and replaced it with a photo of Rav Karelitz, but never openly discouraged the study of Rav Kook's works while encouraging the study of the works of Rav Karelitz.

This extract from Wikipedia describing Rav Kerelitz's views would also be an accurate description of Rav Hutner's: "He maintained an anti-Zionist viewpoint taking exception to the notion of a national identity separate and apart from the religious tenets of Judaism...'The very name 'Religious nationalist' expresses a need to add to religion and declares that the nationhood of the Jewish people is something other than their religion. Thus it deviates from our emunah! (faith)'." (Wikipedia)

Yet during Rav Hutner's early years in America he prayed in a local modern Religious Zionist Young Israel Shul (synagogue), drew students to himself from Religious Zionist circles and reportedly even sent his only daughter to Bnai Akiva youth group, showing that while outwardly and on a hashkafic (worldview) level he aligned with Rav Karelitz, on a deeper emotional level he was welcoming of all types of Jews and identified with the formation of a Jewish state.

Rav Hutner admired that Rav Karelitz had moved to Israel and while being a humble and modest man, had been at the center of building up a vast Torah community in Bnai Brak, Israel during the last 30 years of his life.

* Rav Yisroel Alter Zt"l (1895–1977) the fifth Rebbe of the Ger Hasidic dynasty and also known as the Bais Yisroel named after his published works on Torah. Rav Yisroel Alter was the Rebbe of Ger from 1948 when his father passed away to 1977. As an adult Rav Hutner met with Rav Yisroel Alter in Israel many times for long and private discussions. As a child, Rav Hutner knew Rav Yisroel Alter's father who was the fourth Rebbe of Ger Rav Avrohom Mordechai Alter (1866–1948) known as the Imrei Emmes named for his Torah works.

Rav Avrohom Mordechai Alter was the Gerrer Rebbe in Poland before the Holocaust and most of his family and followers were murdered during the Holocaust, Rav Hutner's parents and most of his family in Poland were also murdered in the Holocaust. Rav Hutner and the Alters could identify with each other on this level of personal pain and agony. The Gerrer Rebbe escaped with his son Rav Yisroel Alter to the British Mandate of Palestine in 1940 where they rebuilt Ger into the largest hassidic group in Israel today dominating the Agudat Yisrael in Israel.

Rav Hutner had a strong childhood connection to Ger and its Rebbe's through his mother's side of the family. Rav Hutner would sometimes speak of his "Fetter (uncle) Ben Tzion" who had a great influence on him as a child. Uncle Ben Tzion Ostrover was the brother of Rav Hutner's mother Chana Ostrover and it seems that both Rav Hutner's mother and his father Reb Chaim Yoel Hutner who himself had been influenced by the Lodzer Rov, Rav Elya Chaim Meisel/s (1821–1912) who was from Vilna originally and had learned in the famous Volozhin Yeshiva and got along well with hassidim as well, trusted Uncle Ben Tzion Ostrover to influence their brilliant young son for whom they were providing private tuition.

Reb Ben Tzion Ostrover must have been "a character" because he prided himself in being a hassid of both Rav Menachem Mendel of Kotzk (1787–1859) known as the Kotzker Rebbe and of Rav Yitzchok Meir Alter (1799–1866) the first Rebbe of Ger and known as the Chiddushei HaRim for his written works on Torah.

In the post Holocaust world Rav Hutner made it a point to admire not just Lithuanian Torah greats and Roshei Yeshiva but to also seek out, emulate and model himself and the community of notable Chaim Berliners around him to take on hassidic-style customs. Thus, just like Rav Hutner had eventually after arriving in America grown a long beard, grew visible payos (sidelocks) behind his ears, wore a long black frock coat and wore a gartel (prayer belt) during prayers he encouraged his top disciples to eventually do likewise in effect emulating the Lubavitch, Satmar, Ger mode of dress and in Rav Hutner's case in his latter years he wore a spodek (fur hat) like Ger Chasidim do on Shabbos and Jewish holidays.

Rav Hutner admired the emphasis that the Ger dynasty had placed on Torah learning to go so far as to include set time for Torah learning in between prayer times. He was profoundly influenced by the hassidic, mystical and Kabbalistic ideas in the works of Rav Yehudah Aryeh Leib Alter (1847–1905) known as the Sefas Emmes.

On the political front Rav Hutner was at one with the political views of the Gerrer Rebbes who were all leading members of the Agudas Yisroel movement and had their representatives in the Israeli Knesset. For Rav Hutner this was a true representation of his political stance, which in any case he did not discuss randomly with just anyone. While Rav Yisroel Alter was a member of the Israeli Agudah's Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, Rav Hutner would become a member of the American Agudah's Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah so that put both of them on a higher political and religious plain.

Rav Hutner greatly admired and was in awe of how the Gerrer Rebbes, despite what they suffered and lost during the Holocaust, had managed to rebuild a vast and growing empire of Gerrer hassidus in modern day Israel centered in Jerusalem.

* Rav Chaim Leib Shmuelevitz Zt"l (1902–1979) married Chana Miriam the daughter of Rav Eliezer Yehuda (Lazer Yudel) Finkel (1879–1965) who was the son of Rav Nosson Tzvi Finkel (1849–1927), the legendary Alter of Slabodka who was Rav Hutner's earliest and longest-lasting mentor.

Rav Lazer Yudel Finkel had married the daughter of Rav Eliyahu Boruch Kamai (1840–1917) Rosh Yeshiva of the famous Mirrer Yeshiva in Lithuania/Belarus. With the outbreak of World War Two, the bulk of the Mirrer Yeshiva eventually found refuge in Shanghai, China and was saved from the Holocaust while Rav Lazer Yudel Finkel miraculously found refuge in the British Mandate of Palestine in 1941 where he re-established a nucleus of the Mir Yeshiva.

When World War Two ended the Mirrer Yeshiva in Shanghai moved first to America, where a branch was set up and still flourishes to this day and then some of the students and faculty of the yeshiva moved to join their Rosh Yeshiva Rav Leizer Yudel Finkel in Jerusalem. During the time the yeshiva was in Shanghai the Mirrer Yeshiva was led by Rav Chaim Leib Shmuelevitz who after Rav Lazer Yudel Finkel passed away eventually became the main Rosh Yeshiva of the Mir Yeshiva, as the Israeli branch is called, while the one in Brooklyn is called the Mirrer Yeshiva.

While obviously Rav Hutner felt a kindred connection with the Finkel family since the patriarch of the family Rav Nosson Tzvi Finkel was Rav Hutner's main spiritual guide in his teen years and early twenties in the Slabodka Yeshiva and at the Chevron Yeshiva, he also developed a strong and profound admiration for Rav Chaim Shmuelevitz whom Rav Hutner regarded as not just the greatest of all the Mirrers but as one of the greatest Torah and Talmudic scholars of the generation.

And it is no surprise that when Rav Hutner was in Israel in his latter years he would pay his respects to Rav Chaim Shmuelevitz even making a point of visiting him when Rav Chaim Shmuelevitz was very ill before he passed away. Rav Hutner when asked about Rav Shmuelevitz's greatness would refer to him as "the library of the Mir" meaning the greatest of hundreds of great minds filled with infinite amounts of Torah and Talmudic wisdom and information.

While Rav Shmuelevitz served on the Israeli Agudas Yisroel's Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah Rav Hutner similarly served on the American Agudas Yisroel's Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah so when they met they obviously had common policy decisions to discuss for both Israeli and American Jewry.

By 2022 Yeshivas Mir in Israel has become the world's largest yeshiva with close to 10,000 students from all over the world. Rav Hutner would encourage his disciples in the Yeshiva Rabbi Chaim Berlin in Brooklyn who wanted to go and learn Torah and Talmud on an advanced level in Israel to go to the Mir Yeshiva in Israel and listen to the Shiurim (lectures) of Rav Chaim Shmuelitz who in addition to being a great Talmudic scholar was also an eloquent and profound teacher of Mussar (Jewish Ethics). He would give classes to hundreds of attendees who would flock to hear him speak even when he had difficulty speaking in his later years.

Over the decades a strong and steady stream of Chaim Berliners from America came to the Mir Yeshiva in Jerusalem where they were greatly admired. In addition, the analytical Talmudic lectures of Rav Nochum Partzovitz (d. 1986), who was the son in law of Rav Chaim Shmuelevitz, were popular at the Mir Yeshiva and Rav Hutner had no objections to his students spending their time in Israel enjoying the Talmudic and Torah lectures of Rav Chaim Shmuelevitz and his son in law Rav Nochum Partzovitz.

A few noteworthy points: While all the great yeshivas and Torah centers in Eastern Europe were annihilated during the Holocaust, the Mirrer Yeshiva is the only yeshiva that survived nearly intact with all its faculty and students finding refuge in Shanghai after fleeing across Siberia by train, stopping over in Japan, and then going over to Shanghai which was an open city in China during the war. The Mirrer Yeshiva eventually re-established itself in Flatbush, Brooklyn years before Rav Hutner guided the Yeshiva Rabbi Chaim Berlin to that neighborhood as well. So the Mirrer Yeshiva and Yeshiva Rabbi Chaim Berlin became and remain close-by neighbors in Brooklyn. Rav Hutner respected the miraculous nature of the Mirrer Yeshiva's survival from the jaws of the Holocaust. The Mirrer Yeshiva's sub-dividing itself with many moving to Jerusalem to set up a branch of the yeshiva in Israel as well, must have reinforced Rav Hutner's vision of building his own Torah institution in Israel.

Rav Hutner once said that before the Holocaust the center of the Torah world was in Eastern Europe. After the Holocaust the center of the Torah world moved to America. Rav Hutner then said that with the growth of Torah Judaism, major yeshivos, hassidic communities in Israel the center of the Torah world finally moved to Israel. So someone like Rav Chaim Shmuelevitz was a living symbol and embodiment of that transmigration of the Torah from Europe, to America and then on to Israel where it flourishes, something Rav Hutner would want for himself and for his own yeshiva and community.

* Rav Dov Schwartzman Zt"l (1921–2011) was married to and then later divorced from Sara Pesha the daughter of the famous Rav Aharon Kotler(1891–1962) the founding Rosh Yeshiva of Bais Medrash Gevoha (BMG) in Lakewood, NJ, USA. From his biography one could easily see why Rav Hutner saw a kindred spirit in Rav Dov Schwartzman: "Schwartzman was born in Nevel, Soviet Union, to Rabbi Yehoshua Zev Schwartzman, a graduate of the Slabodka yeshiva. In the 1930s they immigrated to Tel Aviv. In 1933, at age 12, he transferred to the Hebron Yeshiva in Jerusalem. His mother descended from a prominent Lubavitcher family. Rabbi Aharon Kotler chose him as a son-in-law after visiting Israel. In the mid-1950s, Schwartzman and Rabbi Shmuel Kamenetzky were sent to head the new Talmudical Yeshiva of Philadelphia. In 1955 Schwartzman left to open his yeshiva in Israel. From 1961 to 1962, he was a maggid shiur (lecturer) at Yeshiva Rabbi Chaim Berlin." (Wikipedia).

Both born in Eastern Europe, with Litvish fathers, hassidic mothers, both fleeing totalitarianism, moving to Eretz Yisrael, both with connections to Slabodka, learning in the Chevron Yeshiva, having Rav Aharon Kotler in their lives, Illuim (geniuses) charismatic, powerful personalities - they seem to almost mirror each other.

When Rav Dov Schwartzman divorced it was Rav Hutner who offered him refuge and not just a place to continue with his Torah scholarship but also a position as Maggid Shiur (Torah lecturer) on the level of a Rosh Yeshiva. Both were Torah pioneers in America. Both Rav Hutner and Rav Schwartzman were profoundly impacted by learning in the Chevron Yeshiva in their youth, both were mystically connected to Eretz Yisrael, and both yearned to one day leave America and return to there to build a yeshiva of their own.

So they decided to become partners and moved to Israel together to lead the Yeshiva Bais HaTalmud in Jerusalem in the mid 1960s. But the venture was not to be because problems arose on a number of levels. The Bais HaTalmud students loyal to Rav Dov Schwartzman could not fathom or adjust to Rav Hutner's magisterial and majestic style of leadership because by then Rav Hutner had developed a unique strong style of presenting himself and demanded obedience. In addition he wanted his own son in law, Rav Yonoson David to be treated on the same level as Rav Hutner himself, something that Rav Dov Schwartzman could not agree to.

The entire convoluted and dead-end matter landed up in Bais Din (Jewish court) to be adjudicated because splitting up was not simple, as wealthy members of the Yeshiva Rabbi Chaim Berlin back in Brooklyn had donated large sums of money to build the Bais HaTalmud building while Rav Hutner and Rav David had in effect been evicted by the Bais HaTalmud student body and faculty headed by Rav Dov Schwartzman himself. The subsequent Din Torah (Jewish legal case) decision was that Rav Dov Schwartzman could keep the Bais HaTalmud building but that he would have to repay Rav Hutner and the Chaim Berlin financial backers the value of the building. And so ended what at the outset was supposed to be a "dream team" for two great Torah pioneers in Israel.

Rav Hutner was neither deterred nor discouraged by this setback. He opened a Kollel in Jerusalem named Ohr Eliyahu ("light of Elijah") named for two of his backer's father's, the Bronner family in Belgium and the Fruchthandler family in Brooklyn who supported this institution where select married young Torah scholars studies as post-graduate fellows. The interim head of this Kollel was Rav Yosef Eichenstein who later became the new Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Rav Yaakov Yosef (RJJ) In Edison New Jersey, USA.

Rav Hutner returned to America and started to make plans to build a new yeshiva in Jerusalem which he did a few years before he died in 1980, named Yeshiva Pachad Yitzchok named for his published written works by the same name and headed by his son in law Rav Yonason David, while Rav Hutner's daughter Rebbetzin Dr. Bruria Hutner David heads and runs Beth Jacob of Jerusalem (BJJ) one of the most elite seminaries in the world for young haredi Orthodox Jewish women.

* Rav Yisroel Zev Gustman Zt"l (1908–1991) was an incredibly brave Holocaust survivor. He was appointed as a Dayan (judge) on the highest Bais Din (Jewish court) of Rav Chaim Ozer Grodzinski (1863–1940) in Vilna, Lithuania before the Holocaust as well as serving as the Rosh Yeshiva of the Ramailes Yeshiva. Unlike most of the other Gedolim (great rabbis) who survived the Holocaust by either leaving before World War Two started in 1939 or managing to escape from Europe during the early years of the Holocaust, Rav Gustman with his wife and daughter miraculously managed to survive the horrors of the Holocaust in Europe itself to the end of the war. When he came to New York, Rav Hutner was one of the great rabbis who connected with Rav Gustman on a very deep level.

Rav Gustman and Rav Hutner shared many common characteristics. Both were regarded as Illuim (Torah geniuses) at a very young age. They both had only one daughter (Rav Gustman's young son Meirke was cruelly murdered in the Holocaust while in his father's arms) and they both planned on and eventually did re-plant their yeshivas from America to Jerusalem in Israel by the end of their lives, following each other's progress.

They shared a mutual respect and admiration for Rav Chaim Ozer Grodzinski, the greatest Lithuanian Torah leader in the immediate pre-Holocaust years. Rav Grodzinski was Rav Gustman's patron and supporter and Rav Hutner had visited Rav Grodzinski in Vilna a few times and profoundly respected Rav Grodzinski's major work known as Achiezer. Rav Hutner promoted the incorporation of the Achiezer in the in-depth learning at Yeshiva Rabbi Chaim Berlin. Rav Hutner's disciples could from time to time be heard quoting something about Rav Gustman since the dictum of "he whose name shall not be mentioned" was never applied to him as in the cases of some other great rabbis whom Rav Hutner did not wish his students to get involved with.

Rav Gustman's name has always been referred to with admiration in Chaim Berlin circles loyal to Rav Hutner. Both passed away and are buried in Jerusalem, completing their life's work starting from Eastern Europe, moving to America, and finally ending in Israel where both re-built their yeshivas.

* Rav Shlomo Wolbe Zt"l (1914–2005) was born in Germany and attended the University of Berlin. He became more religious and later went from Western Europe to Eastern Europe to learn in the famous Mir Yeshiva. He managed to find refuge in Sweden during World War Two and afterwards moved to Israel where he became a well-known Mashgiach Ruchani at the Beer Yaakov Yeshiva. He became famous as a Baal Mussar (teacher of Jewish Ethics) as well as of Torah Hashkafa (world outlook) and published a widely popular book on these subjects called Alei Shur. When Rav Hutner started his return to Israel in the 1960s he had been away from Israel for over thirty years and was not as well known in Israel's Torah world as he was in America. During this time Rav Wolbe became a well-known, accepted and highly respected Torah personality in Israel.

When Rav Wolbe got to know Rav Hutner in Israel, he realized that he had much to learn from Rav Hutner and they decided to learn together, with Rav Wolbe becoming a virtual disciple of Rav Hutner even though he was from Rav Hutner's age era. They were both profound thinkers and had experienced a wide education both having studied at the University of Berlin. Rav Wolbe was seen as a reliable haredi teacher by haredi Jews in Israel so when he gave honor to the newly arrived Rav Hutner it helped pave the way for Rav Hutner to be fully accepted into the Lithuanian Yeshiva haredi world, since he had been away from Israel for over thirty years.

Rav Hutner was in awe of the founder of the Mussar movement (Jewish Ethics) Rav Yisroel Salanter (1809–1883) but he felt that the real Derech (way) that Rav Salanter intended and taught Mussar (Jewish Ethics) was lost over time. The Lithuanian yeshivas that grew from the Slabodka tradition that Rav Nosson Tzvi Finkel, the Alter of Slabodka had innovated based on Rav Yisroel Salanter's methodology, were Mussar yeshivas as opposed to the Brisk yeshivas which did not accept the innovations of Rav Salanter, and perhaps that was part of the underlying ideological split between Rav Hutner as a Slabodka alumnus and devotee of Rav Yisroel Salanter, as opposed to the Briskers. In Rav Wolbe, Rav Hutner found a great mind and heart that absorbed the deeper Mussar outlook that Rav Yisroel Salanter had intended for the real Mussar movement.

Rav Hutner's connections with his own teachers and mentors, his friends and contemporaries and his own disciples and students is nothing short of amazing and incredible. He was the master of whatever stage in life he found himself in and his impact was tremendous. His powers to learn from wherever he could and teach talented disciples is in many ways unrivaled. He was the master student of his mentors, the most colorfully brilliant of his colleagues and the Jewish and Torah educator par excellence. Such a person is a rarity not just in one generation but during an era of many centuries. His love of Eretz Yisrael and of the Jewish people is only surpassed by his love of the Torah in all its glory and of God.

Yehi Zichro Baruch, may his memory be for a blessing.

Rabbi Yitschak Rudomin was born to Holocaust survivor parents in Israel, grew up in South Africa, and lives in Brooklyn, NY. He is an alumnus of Yeshiva Rabbi Chaim Berlin and of Teachers College–Columbia University. He heads the Jewish Professionals Institute dedicated to Jewish Adult Education and Outreach – Kiruv Rechokim. He was the Director of the Belzer hassidim's Sinai Heritage Center of Manhattan 1988–1995, a Trustee of AJOP 1994–1997 and founder of American Friends of South African Jewish Education 1995–2015.He is the author of The Second World War and Jewish Education in America: The Fall and Rise of Orthodoxy. Contact Rabbi Yitschak Rudomin atizakrudomin@gmail.com