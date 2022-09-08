The Ramat Beit Shemesh community was shocked this week by a horrific and violent tragedy: After a disagreement in the street between 33-year-old Rabbi Avraham Anshin and an Arab truck driver, the driver ran the young father over, killing him. Moments later his children arrived at the scene, looking for their father. It took hours before all members of the family understood that Rabbi Anshin was gone.

After his passing, it became clear that the family had been living in a state of extreme poverty. Despite the sweltering Beit Shemesh heat, they have no air conditioning. At this time, they also do not own an oven. Rabbi Anshin worked two jobs, as a bus driver and as a wedding band musician. The income from these two jobs was barely enough to provide his 10 children with the basics.

Rabbi Anshin’s wife Faiga is now turning to the public for help: Without Avraham she has no way to provide for her children. The entire family is incapacitated by grief. It is not clear how they will survive. Vaad HaRabbanim has opened an emergency fund to help the family get through this unimaginably painful time.

The page includes heartbreaking photos of the devastated little Anshin boys, escorting their father to his early grave.

