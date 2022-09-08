The Jerusalem District Court has ruled that twice-convicted felon Eliezer Berland will be allowed to leave the country and travel to Uman for Rosh Hashanah, after post a deposit of hundreds of thousands of shekels.

Berland submitted a request to travel several days ago. Ordinarily, he is prohibited from leaving Israel due to his convictions on serious sex offenses (to which he pled guilty in a plea bargain). He also pled guilty in a more recent case on tax evasion and related offenses.

Despite the objections of many of the victims of his crimes, Berland is now being permitted to travel abroad.

Just this week, documentation emerged in which Berland can be seen instructing his followers on how to evade customs when returning from Uman to Israel, for those who want to smuggle diamonds and gold into the country in order to cover their travel expenses.