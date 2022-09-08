Sheikh Kamal Khatib, the deputy leader of the Northern Faction of the Islamic Movement, has warned that violent clashes may develop on Rosh Hashanah on the Temple Mount.

In a speech he gave at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Khatib claimed that "Palestinians have thwarted 19 plans to occupy the Mosque."

He warned against "Jews' intentions to blow the shofar, bring animal sacrifices, and desecrate the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah."

According to Khatib, actions such as "blowing the shofar and wearing priests' clothing will cause riots. Al-Aqsa Mosque will never be the Temple and it will remain in Muslim hands."

His words joined those of Palestinian officials who have expressed concern about "the intentions of extremist groups promoting the Temple Mount to blow the shofar at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Rosh Hashanah holiday at the end of September."