Aides and advisers to former US President Donald Trump told Reuters on Wednesday that his departure from the White House was as chaotic as his presidency.

They added his final hours in power were marked by a last-minute rush to pack up piles of paper and memorabilia he wanted.

Trump, who preferred to look at things on paper, not electronically, had collected presidential documents going back several years, newspapers over a year old, briefing materials, event memos, and other souvenirs to mark presidential occasions, several former aides familiar with his exit told Reuters.

Trump kept the Oval Office tidy, but would work from the dining room connected to it, and a small storm of paperwork often followed him wherever he went, they said.

He would take boxes of materials on Air Force One flights with him, and sign official papers, autograph notes to friends and colleagues - and then pack it all back into a box at the end of the trip, the aides said.

The comments come amid the FBI probe of documents that Trump took with him from the White House to his estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

On Tuesday, sources told The Washington Post that a document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, was found by FBI agents who searched Mar-a-Lago last month.

On Monday, a federal judge ruled that a special master will be appointed to review the documents that were seized in the raid on Mar-a-Lago.

A recent New York Times report indicated that the US government recovered more than 300 documents with classified markings from Mar-a-Lago.

According to the report, the classified documents included material from the CIA, the National Security Agency and the FBI.