Las Vegas police searched the home of a county administrative official on Wednesday in connection with the stabbing of a local investigative reporter who died of his injuries.

The reporter Jeff German had been previously accused by Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles of running a “smear campaign” against him, the New York Post reported.

According to local media, Telles had been featured in a series of articles written by German.

German, a 69-year old reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, had spent months writing about controversies surrounding Telles’s office, including claims of “emotional stress, bullying and favoritism,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Telles, 45, a Democrat, lost his re-election campaign in a June primary that came after German’s stories were printed.

He repeatedly mentioned the journalist on Twitter, including a June 18 tweet in which he wrote: “Looking forward to lying smear piece #4 by @JGermanRJ. #onetrickpony I think he’s mad that I haven’t crawled into a hole and died.”

Later that day, he also tweeted: “Wife hears rustling in the trash* Her: ‘Honey, is there a wild animal in the trash?’ Me: ‘No, dear. Look like it’s @JGermanRJ going through our trash for his 4th story on me.’ Oh, Jeff…”

Police searched Telles’ residence after releasing a photo on Tuesday of a car that could have been used by the suspect who fatally stabbed German.

Surveillance images of a possible suspect, whose face is obscured, have also been released to the public.

Police said that the reporter was stabbed outside his home on Friday after getting into an altercation with the individual who stabbed him.