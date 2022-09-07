Aliyah and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata (National Unity party) praised Ra'am chairman MK Mansour Abbas and his historic participation in the outgoing government.

"We discovered before our eyes - and I say this truly as someone who holds center-right positions, Abbas is a very special person who brought a unique and special spirit," the minister said in an interview with Galai Tzahal (IDF Radio).

"I think that about the Arab sector as well, many of whom are contributing, productive Israelis who want us to do and act in all areas of society and they think that they too deserve representation, certainly. But I reiterate that we will not sit with those who do not recognize this country as a Jewish and democratic country," she said.