A new Chesed Fund page was opened by organization Vaad HaRabbanim yesterday for the Bernstein family in Beit Shemesh. The page includes a heartbreaking letter from a desperate mother:

“Hello, my name is Shoshi Bernstein. I live in Beit Shemesh and have 6 wonderful children. Our youngest, Michoel, is not well.

His kidneys are failing and he needs surgery immediately, to save his life. The devastating part is that we can’t afford it. The expenses aren’t covered by the insurance, and we live off of very, very little. My husband is sick and unable to work and I run a gan out of my house. We simply don’t have enough to make ends meet.

Please, help us. You can see Michoel is the sweetest, shmushiest, smiliest baby. He is in pain, and suffering, and he needs this surgery. I am beside myself with fear what will be if we can’t get him what he needs.

Please help save Michoel’s life, and you should be blessed for your children to be healthy always.

Thank you and tizku l’mitzvos

Shoshi”

