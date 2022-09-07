The Tara dairy giant has announced that it will raise prices on all dairy products which are not price controlled.

The company informed retailers that the rest of its products will rise in price by 4.9%, similar to the rise in the price-controlled products.

According to the notice sent to supermarket chains, Tara intends to raise its prices after the holiday season. Among the products affected are Müller products, yogurts, puddings, special cheeses, and more.

Last week, prices for price-controlled dairy products rose, but the dairies themselves gave retailers a short time to organize themselves.

In a statement, Tara said, "Tara updated its price list in accordance with the signatures of the ministers, by 4.9%, despite the sharp rise in the cost of raw milk, which has risen over 14% and which the company absorbed."