Sources from both the Degel Hatorah and Agudat Yisrael factions have reported progress in achieving an agreement regarding the main obstacle to a joint run.

The two factions have run for several years as a single list, the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, but recent disagreements have brought their continued cooperation into question. On Tuesday, it was reported that sources in Agudat Yisrael believed that Degel Hatorah would decide to run alone. .

According to the report, the Belz hasidic sect will not join the Education Ministry's plan prior to the elections, and after the elections a budget will be found for it so that the work conditions for the sect's teachers will be comparable to those of other teachers.

According to sources in Agudat Yisrael, if Likud and MK Benjamin Netanyahu win 61 Knesset seats and form a government, the budget for this change will be created by means of an organized plan.

One of the issues which has not yet been resolved is what will happen if the Likud-led bloc does not win 61 Knesset seats, and whether the independent haredi educational system will allow Belz boys' schools to join its ranks, as per their original demand.

Though the answer is not clear, it is believed that this question will be decided soon, paving the way for an agreement for a joint run and preventing the right-religious bloc from losing votes.