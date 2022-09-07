Palestinian Authority (PA) school textbooks still include incitement against Israel and Jews - despite promises of reform, Israel Hayom reported.

IMPACT-se and Israel Hayom examined the matter and found that the murder of 11 Israeli athletes in the Munich Olympics fifty years ago is presented in a positive and legitimate light in eleventh-grade history textbooks used in Palestinian Authority and UNRWA schools.

In the chapter which discusses the Munich massacre, the textbook discusses "Palestinian opposition" to "Zionism," and the terror attacks Fatah carried out in the 1970s are referred to as "opposition to Zionist interests abroad."

Fatah is the party of PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas. It has officially denounced terrorism, but still pays salaries to terrorists.

In addition, Fatah has praised multiple terrorists for murdering Israelis, and as late as 2018 said that if Hamas is considered a terrorist organization, then so is Fatah.