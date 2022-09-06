סיום שס בנטע יוני דוידי ויחזקאל שבו

The town of Neta near Gaza was founded exactly ten years ago by Israelis who were expelled from the Gush Katif towns of Tel Katifa and Kfar Darom, as well as by others who joined them.

To mark the ten-year anniversary, residents decided to complete the study of the Talmud, and this week a moving ceremony was held, attended by Jerusalem Chief Rabbi Shlomo Moshe Amar, Lachish Region Rabbi Noach Vizonsky, and Neta's Rabbi Kobi Levin.

The ceremony took place on Sunday, the day when 17 years ago, Gaza Arabs burned the synagogues in Gush Katif.

"On this day, when the Name of G-d was desecrated in public, we have merited to increase and glorify the light of Torah," Avraham Simchon, a Neta resident, said.

