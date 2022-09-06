Israel’s top cop announced Tuesday that 300 additional police officers will be deployed to the central Israeli city of Lod, in the wake of the murder of a local woman and her daughter Monday night.

Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai issued a statement Tuesday morning in response to the murder of Manar Hajaj and her 14-year-old daughter Hadera.

"The investigation of the shooting incident in Lod is our top priority at the Israel Police. We are employing all the tools, means, and forces in order to decipher the difficult and serious case that happened last night."

Shabtai said the department will open a new office in Lod to coordinate efforts against crime in the Arab sector, adding that 300 officers will be deployed to Lod for operations over the coming weeks.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke Tuesday morning with Shabtai, Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, and Central District Police Commander Avi Biton about the double homicide, and the wave of violence in the Arab sector.

Lapid ordered that police presence in the mixed cities, especially Lod, be increased in order to prevent acts of revenge.

Hajaj, 34, and her twin daughters were shot in their car in front of their home after grocery shopping Monday night.

Both Hajaj and her daughter, Hadera, were fatally wounded, while Hadera’s twin sister survived the attack, and is listed in moderate condition.

A day earlier, an Arab journalist, 44-year-old Nidal Agbaria, was shot and killed in his car in Umm al-Fahm.

Agbaria owned and operated the Bldtna Arabic-language news website, which includes comprehensive coverage of crime and violence in the Arab sector. Prior to his murder, Agbaria reported heavily on Arab crime families, and a series of arrests of members of several such families.