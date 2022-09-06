Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai’s Jewish birthday date is the 5th of the Jewish month of Elul, and it was celebrated according to the best tradition in his office in the municipality, together with Rabbi Joseph Gerlitzky, the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s emissary to Tel Aviv.

Huldai, who has announced that he will run for one last term in office, has served as the city's mayor for 24 years. In the past, he was accused of banning booths where Chabad-Lubavitch hasidim offer to help people lay tefillin, and it was under his watch that the city recently hung maps showing Israel's pre-1967 borders in the city's classrooms.

Rabbi Gerlitzky together with a delegation of Chabad rabbis and the staff of his office gathered to raise a toast and to congratulate Huldai.

During the celebration, those present listened to the sound of the shofar (ram's horn) blowing for the month of Elul, and heard words of Torah and hasidus from Rabbi Gerlitzky.

Rabbi Gerlitzky explained in his words that the month of Elul, in which the "13 attributes of mercy" of the Holy One, blessed be He, are revealed, is the month in which it is most emphasized that there is no difference between one Jew and another.

The rabbi also mentioned the famous parable of the Alter Rebbe known as the Baal Hatanya and founder of Chabad-Lubavitch, which compares the concept of the month of Elul to a king who before entering the city, its inhabitants go out to greet him and receive him in the field. At that time, anyone who so desires may approach and greet him and he receives them all pleasantly and shows a smiling countenance to all.