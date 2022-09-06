British Prime Minister Boris Johnson traveled to Scotland Tuesday morning, for a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II which will mark the end of his term as premier.

Johnson is slated to submit his formal resignation to the Queen Tuesday, following Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’ victory in an internal Conservative Party vote Monday, paving the way for her ascension as Prime Minister.

The transfer of power will take place at the royal family’s Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands.

This will be the first time the Balmoral Castle hosts a transfer of power, with Buckingham Palace the traditional venue for such transitions.

Officials moved the ceremony from London to Aberdeenshire, Scotland amid concerns regarding the 96-year-old queen’s mobility.

Speaking with reporters as he left 10 Downing Street for the last time Tuesday, Johnson said he would remain out of the public eye after leaving office.

“I am like one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its function.”

“I will now be gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific.”

Immediately following Johnson’s resignation, Truss will meet with Queen Elizabeth, at which time she will be appointed prime minister.