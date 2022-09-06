The two victims of a deadly shooting in central Israel have been identified as 34-year-old Manar Hajaj and her 14-year-old daughter, Hadera.

The mother and daughter, Arab residents of the city of Lod, were fatally wounded while sitting in a car in Lod Monday night.

Hadera’s twin sister was also wounded in the shooting, and was evacuated in moderate condition to Shamir-Assaf Harofeh Medical Center in Beer Yaakov.

Lod police officers have opened an investigation into the shooting, which authorities say was criminal, and not terror-related.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid offered his condolences to the victims’ family and vowed to increase security in Lod and in the Arab sector at large.

"The terrible murder in Lod of Manar Hajaj and her 14-year-old daughter Hadera, together with the sequence of violent events of the last few days, requires us to increase enforcement and the presence of police forces in the cities and to ensure that the punishment for any act of violence is harsh."

"I send condolences to the Hajaj family and a speedy recovery for the twin sister," said Lapid, and added: "It is inconceivable that a mother and daughter were murdered. We will increase our efforts to curb violence in Arab society in all ways available to us."