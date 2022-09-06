IDF troops operated overnight Monday to demolish the home of terrorist Raed Hazem, who carried out the shooting attack on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv this past April, in which three people were murdered.

Palestinian Arab media reported that IDF troops in large numbers entered Jenin and surrounded a building in the city in which the terrorist lived. According to the reports, fire was opened at the forces.

The three Israelis who were murdered in the Tel Aviv attack were Tomer Morad, Eytam Magini and Barak Lufan.

Hazem was eliminated by Israeli security forces hours after the April attack. The terrorist was located by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) while hiding near a mosque in Jaffa and was eliminated during an exchange of gunfire with Shin Bet and fighters from the Yamam counterterrorism unit.

Major General Yehuda Fuchs, head of IDF Central Command, signed an order of confiscation and demolition for Hazem’s home at the start of May.