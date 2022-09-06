A 34-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter were murdered, and another daughter was moderately wounded when they were shot while they were sitting in a car in the city of Lod on Monday evening.

Magen David Adom paramedics and evacuated the three women to Assaf Harofeh Hospital, where the doctors pronounced the mother and one of her daughters dead.

Lod police officers have launched an investigation and are searching for the shooters, along with collecting findings in the field. The background and circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel responded, “The Wild West continues. Now in Lod another shooting. There is no law and no justice. We must restore governance.”

At the same time as the incident in Lod, an unknown assailant shot a man in his 40s who was sitting in a car in a parking lot in Tel Aviv, wounding him moderately.

The man was evacuated for medical treatment at Ichilov Hospital. The police said that the background to the incident is criminal and the investigation continues.