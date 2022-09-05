Channel 13 News revealed new details from the investigation into the terrorist attack in the Jordan Valley yesterday (Sunday), during which terrorists shot at a bus transporting soldiers to their base and tried to set it on fire.

The commander of the class of recruits, who were on their way to the base, fired an entire cartridge - 29 bullets - at the terrorists. The platoon commander fired five more bullets, and after injuring his finger, he pulled the brake of the bus, which prevented further injuries. In addition, the liquid that the terrorists spilled was oil and not fuel, so they were unable to set the bus on fire as they attempted to.

Meanwhile, the hunt for the third terrorist who carried out the shooting attack is continuing and the search has moved to the intelligence level. The IDF is waiting for the Shabak to provide it with the location of the terrorist, a man who carried out the attack together with his son and nephew.

Channel 12 News published a video from inside the bus documenting the dramatic moments the soldiers experienced. In the footage the soldiers, most of whom are new recruits and unarmed, are seen covered in blood, next to the sounds of the terrorists' gunfire.