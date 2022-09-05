IDF Chief of Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi, addressed the current state of security, during a General Staff learning conference following the "Chariots of Fire" Exercise:

“Due to a sharp increase of attacks in the Judea and Samaria region, the IDF began Operation “Break the Wave” a few months ago. The IDF significantly increased counterterrorism activity aimed to prevent terrorist attacks. As part of the operation, about 1500 wanted individuals have been apprehended, and hundreds of attacks were prevented," Kochavi said.

"Part of the increase in attacks is due to the inability of Palestinian security forces to properly govern in certain areas of the Judea and Samaria region. As a result these areas become fertile ground for the growth of terrorism.

"As always, even when facing this increase, our test remains the same - to defend the security of Israeli civilians, and our mission is to prevent terrorist activity - we will reach every city, neighborhood, alley, house and basement.

"Our activity will continue and we are ready to increase it if need be," the Chief of Staff concluded.