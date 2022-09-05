Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, who heads the Zionist Spirit party, told an Israel Hayom journalist on Monday that she supports the passage of the Override Clause.

The clause would amend the the Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty, allowing the Knesset to reenact a law that was rejected by the Supreme Court, subject to the condition that the final version of the law will establish the ability of a 61-MK majority to enact overriding legislation.

When asked by the journalist whether she would put her beliefs on the justice system aside in order to form a unity government, Shaked responded, "I am in favor of the Override Clause with a majority of 61, but it could be that we won't be able to do it."

"It's come time to replace [former Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu with the right-wing leadership," she added. "He shook [archterrorist Yasser] Arafat's hand, released terrorists, and froze the settlements."

"After he did not succeed in forming a government so many times, it would be proper for him to evacuate his seat. But I do not choose the Likud's leader - the Likud members do."

"I will not be in a government which will advance the French Law (to prevent the prosecution of a sitting prime minister - ed.) or stop Netanyahu's trial," she promised.