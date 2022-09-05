With weapons drawn, security forces patrolled haredi city

In the haredi city of Beitar Illit in Judea and Samaria, Israeli military and security forces spent Sunday night patrolling with their weapons drawn.

The patrols followed a report that a terrorist had infiltrated the city.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, one of the residents said that he was about to enter his vehicle at around 1:00a.m. when an unknown individual who appeared to be an Arab approached him and told him to get into his vehicle.

The resident reported the incident to the security staff, and security forces were sent to the scene.

For several hours, the soldiers searched the Kedushat Levi and Rabbi Shach streets, which border the security fence surrounding the city. The forces searched, with their weapons drawn, checking each home in turn. At the same time, IDF forces fired light bombs into the air in an attempt to locate any suspicious activity, and closed off the city's entrances and exits.

At about 5:00a.m., the forces concluded their search of the area, after having failed to locate the suspect.