Representatives of the Degel Hatorah and Agudat Yisrael factions on Monday concluded a meeting in Bnei Brak on the issue of whether they will run together in the November elections.

The two parties for years have run as a single party, under the name of United Torah Judaism, or UTJ.

According to sources involved in the matter, there has been no progress on reaching an agreement and understandings.

Following the meeting, Degel Hatorah said that, "The movement's representatives sat together with Agudat Yisrael representatives at the Degel Hatorah house in Bnei Brak, and spoke about relevant issues, and are seeking solutions which will appease the minds of the Torah Sages."

Prior to the meeting, Degel Hatorah representatives visited the home of Lithuanian-haredi leader Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, in order to receive his blessing and inquire as to the correct course of action.