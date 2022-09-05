British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss won an internal party election Monday, becoming the new leader of the Conservative Party.

Truss defeated former finance secretary Rishi Sunak 57% to 43%, and is now poised to replace outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson announced in July that he will resign as Conservative Party leader, but remain premier until after the party has elected a new leader and his successor.

Following her victory among Conservative Party members Monday, Truss is expected to meet with Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday, after which she will begin her term as prime minister.

Speaking with party members after her victory, Truss vowed to present a "bold plan" to cut taxes and curtail rising energy costs.

“I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy,” Truss said in her victory speech. “I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills.”

Truss lauded her predecessor, outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, praising him for his role in implementing Britain's departure from the European Union.

“Boris: you got Brexit done, you crushed Jeremy Corbyn, you rolled out the vaccine, and you stood up to Vladimir Putin."

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid congratulated Truss on her victory.

"Congratulations to my good friend and a great friend of Israel, @TrussLiz . Our nations are allies united by our commitment to freedom and a shared vision for the future. I look forward to continuing our work together to take that alliance to new heights," Lapid wrote on Twitter.