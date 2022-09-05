El Al will reinstate its direct flights to Hong Kong, beginning on February 4, 2023.

Tickets for the flights will be sold beginning on September 5, 2022.

El Al ceased its flights to Hong Kong in March 2020, after the region closed its borders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the Hong Kong authorities' recent decision to relax the border restrictions and allow entry to tourists, El Al is now planning to operate three flights a week to the region, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and after Shabbat (the Sabbath) ends on Saturdays.

The flights will operate using 787 planes with economy, premium, and business class seats.

"Economy Light" tickets (not including baggage and seating) will start at $839 each, while regular economy class tickets will start at $999 each.