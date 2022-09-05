A fire broke out Sunday night in a synagogue on Hasifan Street in the city of Nof Hagalil in northern Israel.

It is not yet clear what caused the blaze, which was noticed at around 1:00a.m. by a civilian who called the fire department when he noticed that black smoke was rising from the synagogue's windows.

Two firefighting teams were sent to the scene. Upon arrival at the synagogue, they burst the door open and quickly worked to prevent damage to the synagogue's holy books.

Within a few minutes, the teams gained control of the flames and prevented greater damage to the synagogue: The Torah scrolls and most of the books were saved from the fire.

A fire investigator is examining what caused the blaze.